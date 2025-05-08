Kevin Nash Details Which Old Friends He Caught Up With At 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

In 2015, Kevin Nash received his solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Five years later, he etched his name in it again, this time as a member of the New World Order. Fast forward another half-decade, he attended the WWE 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas, with his long-time friend Paul "Triple H" Levesque being honored with his own individual induction. Amidst the festivities, Nash caught up with a number of other friends as well.

"I sat with Sean Waltman and his wife. Eric [Bishoff] was to Sean's left, so I got to see Eric and talk to Eric and Loree," Nash said on "Kliq This." "I haven't Sean Waltman's wife Angie. I think SummerSlam maybe was the last time. The three of us went out and had sushi. Then I was sitting next to Jimmy Hart at the Hall of Fame.

"I got to see Paul [Levesque]. I got to see Sean Waltman. I got to see Shawn Michaels. I got to see [Under]taker. I got hang out with Steve Austin. That's kind of the people that I stay in touch with on a daily or a weekly basis. Then of course I got to see [Diamond] Dallas [Page]. Those are kind of my boys."

During the same weekend, Nash noted that he also shared a dinner meal with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Rick Steiner. The latter's son, Bron Breakker, joined in as well. Breakker later lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio on night two of WWE WrestleMania 41, then aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

