WWE CCO Triple H Congratulates Retiring Legend Meiko Satomura, She Responds

Japanese star Meiko Satomura recently wrestled for the final time in her legendary career, prompting Paul "Triple H" Levesque to congratulate her, and Satomura responded to the well-wishes from the WWE CCO.

Satomura, who had a number of matches in WWE's "NXT" brand over the years, wrestled for the last time on April 29 in Tokyo, Japan. Triple H praised her for her illustrious career and the influence she has had on pro wrestling and female wrestlers worldwide.

"Congratulations to the Japanese wrestling legend and former @WWENXT UK Women's Champion, Meiko Satomura. Your contributions to this industry have inspired a generation of female athletes around the world," said "The Game."

Satomura thanked Triple H for her WWE run and also for the inspiring words that he had for her in 2019. "Thank you very much @TripleH I had a great experience with WWE. The words you said to me in 2019 inspired me. I appreciate to @WWE @WWENXT Thank you very much! #WWENXT #WWE," she said.

The Japanese star, whose pro wrestling career lasted three decades, first wrestled in WWE in 2018 as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament. She was then signed to the "NXT UK" promotion two years later, which she was a part of until the brand's closure, and held the NXT UK Women's Championship for a whopping 451 days and was the final champion in the title's short history. She also featured in "NXT," wrestling the likes of Zoey Stark, Mandy Rose, and Roxanne Perez. Satomura also wrestled at live shows when the WWE main roster traveled to Japan last year, with her final match under the WWE umbrella coming against Bayley at a live event in Tokyo in July.

Before her short run in WWE, Satomura had wrestled in WCW in the '90s as well as Chikara in the early 2010s, aside from wrestling for Japanese promotions like Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling, STARDOM, and DDT Pro Wrestling, to name a few.