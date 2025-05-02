Former WWE NXT UK, Impact Tag Champs Reportedly Backstage At Latest TNA Tapings

Two former "WWE NXT" and TNA Wrestling stars, Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, are reportedly back in TNA and have been seen backstage at the recent TNA taping.

Andrews and Webster, who both last wrestled in TNA in 2023 — then called Impact Wrestling — after they were let go by WWE. "Fightful Select" has now reported that the Welsh duo were backstage at the May 1, 2025, tapings of TNA Impact taking place in Irvine, California. A previous report in January had revealed that they were planning to go to the US and had begun their visa process.

During their last run in the promotion, they had won tag team titles, which they won at Slammiversary and held it for just over 40 days. They last wrestled in TNA in October 2023 when they faced Eric Young and Josh Alexander in a tag team match during TNA's tour of England. Aside from the TNA tag team titles, Webster and Andrews also held the NXT UK Tag Team titles back in 2019. The duo has wrestled all over the UK and Europe ever since their last run in TNA, and have added a few titles to their kitty, including the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Championship.

The latest TNA tapings will take place on May 1 and May 2, 2025, with five matches taking place on night 1, and two confirmed for night 2, as of this writing. Two of the matches are title matches, with Moose defending his X-Division title against Zachary Wentz, while TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will put his title on the line once again against Eric Young.