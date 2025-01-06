Former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Reportedly Preparing For Return To United States

Two former WWE NXT UK stars are reportedly keen to return to the US and wrestle on the independent scene following their WWE release in 2022.

As per "Fightful Select," the Welsh duo of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, who went by the name Subculture during their run with WWE, could make a return Stateside. The report claims that the duo has initiated the process to obtain US visas, which could be completed by the end of the month. They are rumored to be interested in working with American promotions and in the indie scene.

Andrews and Webster, along with Dani Luna, were a part of the Subculture faction, who held the NXT UK Tag Team titles on one occasion. The duo wrestled just once on the main roster, when they faced then WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, in a show in Manchester, England in 2019. Andrews had a five-year run in WWE beginning in 2017, while Webster joined in 2018 and Luna in 2019. All three stars were released by the promotion in 2022 after the "NXT UK" show was shut down.

The trio, following their WWE release, has featured in TNA Wrestling and had a year-long run with the promotion, with Andrews and Webster even winning the World Tag Team titles, which lasted just over 40 days. Subculture has featured in various promotions in the UK, including RevPro and Progress, with the duo wrestling in singles and tag team matches.