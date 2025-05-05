Triple H Delivered A Pedigree That Could've Ruined This Wrestler's Career

While rumors of a Garner-led lawsuit against WWE circulated the professional wrestling grapevine for decades following the incident, Garner himself shut down those rumors in a recent interview. According to Garner, he was simply pleased to have an opportunity to wrestle with the largely successful promotion, and noted Levesque's shocked backstage behavior after the match.

"He just shook his head, like he couldn't believe I was living and standing there talking to him," Garner recalled. "I wasn't proud of that, really, because I messed up."

Despite worries of "scaring" then-WWE executive Vince McMahon with his self-proclaimed "spot monkey" antics, Garner went on to have several more appearances on various WWF programs, where he was mostly used to put over other stars such as Jim Neidhart. Despite the harrowing experience, Garner is still wrestling occasionally under the name "Cham-Pain," and his most recent in-ring endeavor saw him retain his Tarheel Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Title against Joe Locklear in April 2024.

As for Levesque, the incident with Garner caused "The Game" to significantly alter the move to improve its overall safety. Levesque began to regularly communicate with newer talent to ensure they knew how to take the Pedigree, as Garner confessed that he was too embarrassed to let Levesque know he wasn't aware of how to receive the move. The Hall of Famer also began releasing their arms immediately after leaping into the move's iconic kneeling position so that talent could break their face-first fall with their arms and avoid any neck damage. Levesque also evolved the move to be safer on himself, as early iterations of the move resulted in several torn quads for "The Game," and demanded he change the move in order to preserve his own in-ring career.

It seems that his safety measures have worked tremendously, as for the rest of his decorated, decades-long career, Levesque continued using the Pedigree. Save from a one-off botch at Summerslam 2000 that resulted in a concussed Kurt Angle, Levesque has thankfully not relived any Garner incidents, and is currently a 14-time world champion and WWE's CCO and head of creative.