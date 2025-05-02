WWE Announces Details For Crown Jewel 2025 As Part Of Another Takeover

In its first six iterations, WWE Crown Jewel took over the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In 2025, that tradition comes to an end as WWE heads to the land down under for it instead.

Per a press release, WWE has confirmed Perth, Western Australia, Australia as the location for Crown Jewel 2025. The event will specifically emanate from the RAC Arena on Saturday, October 11. This comes as a part of the previously announced mini-tour titled Takeover Perth, which also teased two other televised shows — a "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw." Those shows will now take place on Friday, October 10 and Monday, October 13, respectively, from the same venue.

So far, the only talent confirmed for Takeover Perth weekend is Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who will mark his final WWE appearance in Australia as part of his ongoing retirement tour. Australia natives Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley recently flew out to Perth to promote the string of events.

Like last year, Crown Jewel 2025 will also see the Crown Jewel Championships up for grabs, with world champions in both the men's and women's vying for them in champion vs. champion matches. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan solidified themselves as the inaugural Crown Jewel Champions with victories over GUNTHER and Nia Jax, respectively, in 2024.

WWE's last trip to Perth occurred last year with a showing in Optus Stadium for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. There, Ripley defeated Jax to retain the WWE Women's World Championship in the main event. Ticket information for Crown Jewel, "Raw," and "SmackDown" in Perth will be made available in the coming weeks.