WWE Revives Takeover Name, Announces Return To Perth For TV & PLE In October 2025

WWE is set to host another PLE outside North America later this year, as they announced during WrestleMania 41 weekend that Perth, Australia, will host three shows in October, one of which will be a PLE.

In a video package, the promotion disclosed some details about the Australian tour, which seemed to hint at the return of the TakeOver name. WWE announced that three shows will be held during the October tour — "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and one Premium Live Event.

The shows will take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia; however, WWE has not yet revealed the dates for the events. The promotional video stated that the event would mark John Cena's last-ever WWE match in Australia, and that more details about the show would be announced later this month.

WWE returns to PERTH this October!

Don't miss JOHN CENA's last-ever match in Australia! 🇦🇺 Stay tuned for more details later this month. 👀 pic.twitter.com/umJXbN77Dc — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

The last WWE event hosted in Australia was the 2024 Elimination Chamber show, which was the second-ever WWE PLE in the country after WWE Super Show-Down in 2018. France will also host a PLE later this year, with Clash in Paris set to take place in Paris, France, on August 31, four weeks after SummerSlam, which will be a two-day event this year.

Aside from the aforementioned PLEs, two other main roster PLEs have been confirmed by WWE for 2025: Backlash on May 10 and Money in the Bank on June 7.