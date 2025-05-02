Stone Cold Steve Austin Names Favorite WWE WrestleMania 41 Match

While backstage at WWE WrestleMania 41, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin commended WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY on her successful title defense over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on night two of the grand event. As revealed on "The Ariel Helwani Show," that triple threat title match was also one of his personal favorites of the entire show.

"Right before this [interaction with SKY], about 30 minutes before this, I saw Bianca Belair and I told her the same thing. Had I seen Rhea, I would have told her the same thing. It was just an amazing match," Austin said. "Great timing. very physical. Those three women are badasses to begin with. All of them are great workers. Man, Bianca, in the short time that she's been around, has really picked everything up. I really liked that match."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued his praise train, with Ripley as the next subject. "Rhea is doing it right," Austin said. "She's been around for [a while]. She's a veteran, but she still gets better. I like the way she bumps. She takes a lot of pride in the way she bumps, the way she sells. She's a solid, physical person."

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, Belair outlasted five other women in the Elimination Chamber to secure her spot at "The Show of Shows." Shortly after, SKY defeated Ripley on "WWE Raw" to claim the WWE Women's World Championship. Despite this, Ripley eventually maneuvered her way onto the premium live event card as well, which in turn elevated the anticipated title match to a triple threat. SKY found victory in this case, courtesy of an Over The Moonsault and a subsequent pin on "The EST."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.