JBL Names His Price To Wear Prime Bottle Costume At WWE PLE

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin may not have been keen on donning the PRIME bottle mascot costume at WrestleMania 41, but there's another WWE Hall of Famer who doesn't need to be convinced to help out former United States Champion Logan Paul, and he's already set his appearance fee. John Bradshaw Layfield said on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast that he would "absolutely" appear in the costume.

"I'd go as low as $950k. Yes. No doubt about it," he said. "I'd knock $50 grand off because I'm not 'Stone Cold.' But, yeah, I'd come down for $950k. Now, inflation, next year it might be over, depends on what happens with tariffs and inflation or anything that might happen, so it might be over a million, but $950k right now, I'd do it."

JBL joked that he'd even give Paul a discount to appear in the PRIME bottle outfit at SummerSlam this year, since traveling to New Jersey and Met Life Stadium is easier for him by train. He quoted the former US Champion $945,000 for "The Biggest Part of the Summer," plus transport and a hotel.

Paul explained on his "Impaulsive" podcast that he offered Austin $1 million to be inside the bottle at WrestleMania. During a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," "Stone Cold" explained that he turned it down because he's "in the beer business" with his Broken Skull beer brand and doesn't know anything about Paul's product, but said he meant no disrespect by it. The legend said he believed Paul was excelling well in his WWE career.

