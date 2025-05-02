Steve Austin Explains Declining Logan Paul's $1 Million Prime Offer For WrestleMania

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made two appearances during WrestleMania 41 weekend. He first appeared for his second induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside Bret Hart, where both men were honored for their match at WrestleMania 13. Two days later, he announced the attendance number for night two of WrestleMania, despite accidentally smashing his ATV into the barricade at ringside ahead of time. Although Austin's weekend was eventful, there was another offer on the table for "The Rattlesnake" that would've seen him partner with YouTube sensation, Logan Paul. During an episode of "Impaulsive," Paul explained that Austin was offered 1 million dollars to be inside a PRIME bottle at WrestleMania, but the six-time WWE Champion chose to decline. Paul was disappointed that his offer was rejected, but Austin explained on "The Ariel Helwani Show," why he wasn't interested in affiliating with PRIME.

"If he said that, I'm not going to call him a liar, and I just thought that was kind of personal business, but since it's out there, yeah I turned it down. I'm in the beer business. I sell Broken Skull Beer. And you know, we're in about 25 or 30 states. I don't know anything about his product. I don't know about the ingredients in it, if it's good, if it's bad, or whatever. So, it just wasn't my thing. So yeah, I turned it down just because I wasn't into it, and that's no disrespect to him or his product."

Despite not being inclined to support PRIME, Austin explained that the decision was not related to his gimmick and believes Paul is excelling well in his career as a WWE star.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.