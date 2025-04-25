Logan Paul: WWE Legend Turned Down Million Bucks To Be In PRIME Bottle At WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 39 and 40, Logan Paul came accompanied to the ring by a PRIME Hydration mascot, the first of which revealed themselves as social media star and boxer KSI. The following year, popular streamer IShowSpeed donned the costume on the grand stage before taking an RKO from Randy Orton. For WrestleMania 41, Paul envisioned WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin doing the same while "The Maverick" took on AJ Styles. As revealed on the "Impaulsive" podcast, though, Austin turned down the offer.

"Bro, we offered Steve a million dollars to be the PRIME bottle. He didn't do it, so instead he ran a poor woman over with an ATV," Paul said. "We offered him a million [dollars]. We were like 'Bro, do you want to get in this bottle?' I don't think he considered it for a second. [The WWE Universe would] kill him, but imagine it, he face-reveals the PRIME bottle and it's Stone Cold? He could've done anything [at WrestleMania], which is why I think it would have worked ultimately. Maybe one year [it'll happen]."

In this case, Paul visualized Austin eventually smashing two actual bottles of PRIME together, then chugging them, just like he typically does with beer cans. Ironically, Austin accidentally smashed something else at WrestleMania 41 – that being the ringside barricade, courtesy of his all-terrain vehicle. As a result, a woman sitting behind the barricade fell back, prompting Austin and WWE President Nick Khan to check on her.

Austin additionally revealed the WrestleMania night two attendance total to be 63,226. Meanwhile, Paul defeated Styles in singles competition, thanks to distractions from Karrion Kross and a member of Paul's own entourage.

