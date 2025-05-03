Report: TNA Wrestling Informs Locker Room Of New Ban On 'Excessive Blood And Blading'

TNA has reportedly forbidden its wrestlers from blading for the first time in 22 years.

The "Crimson Mask" has been seen often throughout the decades of TNA Wrestling, long after WWE had banned its use in 2008. However, according to PWInsider, TNA officials informed the locker room earlier on Friday that excessive blood and blading will not be permissible by the promotion.

Despite the ruling, a future Dog Collar Match between International Champion Steve Maclin and Eric Young is reportedly set to feature blood, given the bout was taped on May 1 and is yet to air. It's noted that the change was made official during a talent meeting, emphasizing that deliberate bleeding is now banned with an understanding that accidents can happen. PWInsider further reported that the decision was made to protect the health of talent, as well as keeping existing and prospective advertisers/partners in mind.

TNA's decision to ban intentional bleeding comes as it has started to see a return in WWE, with Gunther recently beating Jimmy Uso bloody on an episode of "WWE SmackDown."