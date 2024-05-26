Things Allowed In AEW That Are Banned In WWE

Since its inception in 2019, Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling has been heavily compared to, in Khan's own words, the "evil juggernaut" and the "Harvey Weinstein" of professional wrestling, WWE. For the better part of seven decades, WWE was the only American wrestling promotion with mainstream attention, though many smaller companies, such as TNA, attempted to live up to what the McMahon family had built. Though previously called a "piss-ant company" and a "secondary promotion" by WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, AEW has proven its staying power, having already lasted longer than WWE's greatest competition, "WCW Monday Nitro."

Advertisement

With AEW's creation on January 1, 2019, a new era of wrestling within the United States began, and with it came countless comparisons between the two companies. The first big comparison of note between came in May 2019, when it was announced AEW would be airing a prime-time show live on TNT, the network that broadcast "Nitro" during the infamous "Monday Night War" that pit the company against the then-WWF. When "AEW Dynamite" hit airwaves on October 2 of that year, a new generation of now fan-led wars between the companies was born, and the "tribalism" arguments began.

Before AEW celebrates its official five-year anniversary with its Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, we're looking back at some of the most glaring differences between the newly established company and WWE. From a plethora of spots involving blood that range from demure to egregious, to what wrestlers are allowed to say on television, even to merchandise, there are quite a few things that set AEW apart from its historic competitor.

Advertisement