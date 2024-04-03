5 Times The Unwritten Rules Of Professional Wrestling Were Broken

It's no secret to wrestling fans that unspoken rules in WWE have existed since its earliest days. There are simple rules, like shaking hands with everyone you meet for the first time that day backstage and staying throughout a show in its entirety, to many more strange rules. During the Attitude Era, breaking protocol could get a star sent to what was known as "Wrestler's Court" and "punished" for their wrongdoings at the hands of The Undertaker and JBL.

Even former chairman Vince McMahon had his own strange set of rules for those around him, including his infamous dislike of sneezing. Outside of the list of unwritten rules, there are of course the slightly more set-in-stone, yet still ridiculous laws, like language stars are allowed to use. "Wrestler, "title shot," and "title belt," are reportedly banned words within the company, with the talent having to be referred to as "Superstars" at all times.

We're taking a dive into just some of the occasions that WWE and its wrestlers have broken these unwritten rules. From breaking kayfabe, to non-televised title victories remaining canon on television, if there's a rule, someone within the company is likely to break it, despite it not being written in the books.

