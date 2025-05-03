AEW Collision Live Coverage 5/3 - FTR Vs. Paragon 2 Out 3 Falls, Women's Title Eliminator
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on May 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Adrian Phillips Theater in Atlantic City, New Jersey!
After beating Queen Aminata last week in a Title Eliminator match, Women's Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm looks to give the same opportunity to Lady Frost. Anna Jay returned to action last Saturday as well. Following her match, she was attacked by Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. Harley Cameron is looking to get revenge on Bayne after beating up her friend.
On the April 23 episode of "Dynamite", The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brody King and Will Ospreay. Tonight, King will take on Alexander one-on-one.
Kevin Knight was on the winning team of the 8-Man $400K match. Tonight, he gets a shot at $100K in a High Speed Collision 4-Way match against RUSH, ROH Tag Team champion Sammy Guevara, and AR Fox. RUSH defeated Fox last Saturday night.
In last week's main event, FTR was victorious over Paragon. After the match, TNT Champion Adam Cole came to check on his friends and was cornered by FTR. Daniel Garcia came down with a crowbar to hold them off. Tonight, FTR will take on the Paragon again, this time in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.
Timeless Toni Storm (w/ Luther) vs. Lady Frost- Title Eliminator match
Adam Cole comes out to join commentary. "Timeless" Toni Storm makes her way to the ring, followed by Lady Frost. The bell rings and they shake hands. Storm works Frost's arm, but Storm reverses briefly. Storm put her in a side headlock and sent her to the mat. Frost sends Storm to the outside with a tejares. Storm tried to swipe her leg, but Storm gets out of the way and takes her down from the apron. Frost does cartwheel into a moonsault from the barricade. She sent the champion back into the ring. Storm took her down and laid in punches. She followed with a backbreaker and a suplex.
Storm picked her up, but Frost reversed into a roll up. Frost bounced off the ring and took her down with a lariat. Frost does a handspring into a cannonball. Frost went up top for a tornillo and a cover for two. Frost went up again but Storm hit her and powerbombed her. Storm went for a hip attack, but Frost kicked her and hit her with the Chiller Driller.
Frost with a spin kick, but Storm hits her with a German suplex and a standing hip attack. She followed with a hip attack in the corner and put her in the TCM Chicken Wing for the win.
Winner: "Timeless" Toni Storm
After the match, Storm said she knows there a lot of women who want to face her. She said she's not hard to find and goes to different places in the arena and said "I could be right here."