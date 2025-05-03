AEW Collision Live Coverage 5/3 - FTR Vs. Paragon 2 Out 3 Falls, Women's Title Eliminator

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on May 3, 2025, coming to you live from the Adrian Phillips Theater in Atlantic City, New Jersey!

After beating Queen Aminata last week in a Title Eliminator match, Women's Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm looks to give the same opportunity to Lady Frost. Anna Jay returned to action last Saturday as well. Following her match, she was attacked by Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. Harley Cameron is looking to get revenge on Bayne after beating up her friend.

On the April 23 episode of "Dynamite", The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brody King and Will Ospreay. Tonight, King will take on Alexander one-on-one.

Kevin Knight was on the winning team of the 8-Man $400K match. Tonight, he gets a shot at $100K in a High Speed Collision 4-Way match against RUSH, ROH Tag Team champion Sammy Guevara, and AR Fox. RUSH defeated Fox last Saturday night.

In last week's main event, FTR was victorious over Paragon. After the match, TNT Champion Adam Cole came to check on his friends and was cornered by FTR. Daniel Garcia came down with a crowbar to hold them off. Tonight, FTR will take on the Paragon again, this time in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.