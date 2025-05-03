WWE EVOLVE Star Keanu Carver Deletes X Account After Fiery Posts Following Talent Cuts

"WWE EVOLVE" star Keanu Carver has deleted his X (formerly Twitter) account after some fiery posts following "WWE NXT" and main roster talent cuts on Friday. While Carver wasn't released, he fired shots at a major main roster talent after seemingly voicing his displeasure over some of his friends getting fired from the company. While the posts aren't visible, as the account has been deleted, screenshots of them still exist on the platform with a search of his name.

Carver initially posted about his disappointment with the releases and said the company let a "real one go" and sent love to the unnamed star alongside a broken heart emoji. A fan's reply to the post seemingly set him off further.

"These mfs ain ready for ts they d***eating these Samoan mfs who think they like that who be voting for trump n aint really like that," Carver posted.

The post appeared to reference former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns revealed in a "Vanity Fair" interview that despite being a registered Democrat, he supports President Donald Trump. He said that Trump is a person with a vast history and huge background. Reigns said in the interview that he supports a "bright future for our country." The reveal of Reigns' political alignment caused controversy amongst fans, and in Carver's case, apparently some within the company.

As of this writing, Reigns has not responded to the "EVOLVE" talent. While Carver's X account has been deleted, it has not been confirmed that he has been released from the company.