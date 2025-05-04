AEW's Mercedes Mone Posts Lightly Photoshopped Pic Of Herself With Released WWE Stars

Nearly three years out from her own WWE exit, Mercedes Mone is raising her proverbial glass to some of her fellow departees, three of whom were caught in the latest wave of company releases.

On X, Mone, the current AEW TBS Champion, posted a throwback image of her 2021 WWE Survivor Series team, with a little digital twist. Pictured to the left of Mone are Shotzi and Shayna Baszler. The latter received her release from WWE on Friday, while the "Ballsy Badass" will reportedly be leaving the promotion upon her imminent contract expiration. On the far-right end is former "WWE SmackDown" star Toni Storm, who abruptly exited WWE in December 2021. In 2025, Storm is in her fourth reign as the AEW Women's World Champion.

Between Storm and Mone originally stood long-time WWE roster member Natalya. In Mone's lightly photoshopped version, however, her face has been replaced by that of Dakota Kai, whom WWE also let go of this weekend. Mone accompanied her photoshop work with a money-mouth emoji, suggesting that all of them would find success beyond World Wrestling Entertainment.

The original photo lineup represented the "SmackDown" brand in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match at the 2021 premium live event. On the other end of the ring stood team "WWE Raw," consisting of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina. Despite an eventual 4–1 disadvantage, Belair fought back to bring victory for her team as the sole survivor. At the same time, Kai was on the road to "WWE NXT" WarGames, with Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin) as her allies.