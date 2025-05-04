FKA Eddy Thorpe Thanks WWE NXT After Release

Earlier this weekend, WWE let go of several talents from its main roster and development brand of "WWE NXT." Amongst the cuts rooted in "NXT" was Eddy Thorpe, who has since revived his former name of Karl Fredericks. Before he makes his next moves outside of WWE, though, Thorpe issued a message of gratitude to the company he spent the last two years in.

"We move forward without fear. Thank you @WWENXT @WWE. Hoka Hey," he wrote on X, with the latter phrase loosely equivalent to "Let's go!"

Following a run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Thorpe came aboard to WWE in January 2023, beginning with a confrontation with Axiom at an "NXT" live event. Thorpe then competed in a string of "NXT Level Up" matches against the likes of Dante Chen, Oro Mensah, and Xyon Quinn making his "NXT" television debut against Myles Borne. In recent months, Thorpe had been ingrained in multiple title scenes, including the one revolving around the NXT Championship, currently held by Oba Femi.

At "NXT" New Year's Evil, Thorpe unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Championship in a triple threat also involving Femi and Trick Williams. He later received a solo shot against Femi for the same title, but fell short once again. Thorpe's last WWE match took place on the April 15 episode of "NXT," when he, Ethan Page, Wes Lee, and Lexis King vied for a future NXT North American Championship match. Page won, thus securing himself a shot at the respective title, presently possessed by Ricky Saints.

Other "NXT" talents included in the latest round of WWE releases were Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Dani Palmer, Javier Bernal, Riley Osborne, and Mensah.