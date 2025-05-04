Bayley Posts Heartfelt Message For Dakota Kai After WWE Release, Kai Responds

While their on-screen characters may have diverged last year, there is nothing but love between former Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and Bayley in real life. Following Kai's release from WWE on Friday, Bayley issued her a heartfelt message on social media.

"Forever," Bayley wrote on X alongside a series of throwback photos. The first showed Bayley, Kai, and current WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY smiling backstage, presumably during the initial iteration of Damage CTRL. The second came as a true throwback, with Bayley and Kai seemingly enjoying a theme park ride before they rose to success in WWE. "The Role Model" also included a still from the entrance stage of WWE WrestleMania 39, where she, Kai, and SKY went on to face Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita in tag team competition. Finally, Bayley posted a brief, behind-the-scenes video from Kai and SKY's photoshoot after winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in 2023. In it, Bayley can be heard saying she was proud of the pair.

According to Kai, Bayley's sentimental gestures didn't stop there. "Hey man, you already made me cry on facetime this morning, this is getting out of hand," Kai wrote in response, confirming they had shared a video call as well.

"I still owe you an ass whooping," Bayley retorted with a kissing-face emoji attached.

Kai leaves WWE as a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion as well as a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Fortunately, she has reportedly already gained interest from multiple promotions and agents for future work once her 90-day non-compete clause expires.