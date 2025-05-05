WWE Shareholders File New Motion Against Vince McMahon

Ever since parting ways with WWE, Vince McMahon has been involved in several ongoing legal debacles, including the "ring boy scandal" and lawsuit, the Janel Grant sexual assault lawsuit, and the WWE shareholders who are suing McMahon for allegedly predetermining the process that led to WWE merging with Endeavor and forming TKO.

However, according to a recent report from Wrestlenomics, McMahon appears to be resisting and/or delaying full compliance with discovery in the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit. The report alleges that filings submitted recently claim that the plaintiffs have now asked the Delaware Court of Chancery to compel McMahon to respond to the requests as well as produce specific documents. While it's not unusual for parties in a lawsuit to object to turning over records, the reports note that since the filings are already sealed, it's unclear why McMahon isn't complying.

McMahon allegedly has until May 14th, 2025, to oppose the motion, and if he fails to do so, the court might automatically grant the WWE shareholder's request. Additionally, if the shareholder lawsuit ends successfully, the former WWE shareholders will likely receive substantial compensation. The report further noted that the board members who were involved with the merger, including current WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, have already been subpoenaed in the case.

Interestingly, McMahon's resistance in complying with discovery will likely delay the case, and the longer depositions are pushed back, the more difficult it'll become for witnesses to recall specific events relevant to the case. Alternatively, McMahon could simply be asserting his legal rights, as parties are allowed to challenge discovery requests in lawsuits.