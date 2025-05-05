Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why WWE's Zelina Vega Beat Chelsea Green For US Title

On the "WWE SmackDown" after WrestleMania 41, Zelina Vega shockingly defeated Chelsea Green to win the Women's United States Championship. Vega's first singles title victory puts an end to Green's 132-day reign as the inaugural Women's U.S Champ, but according to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., there's a clear reason why the company chose to have the 34-year-old drop the belt. Speaking on "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze Jr. claimed that Green was given little creative direction after initially winning the title, and that WWE wanted to focus on prioritizing the formation of Secret Hervice instead of her championship reign.

"I didn't feel like they had anything for her once she won it, and I don't know if that's because she was a heel champion and it's easier to tell stories with the target on the back of a babyface champion ... I don't feel like it's her fault that they took it off her, she didn't have a story afterwards, it was more about trying to get her Secret Hervice people over than about her ... but I will say this, if it had to go away, it couldn't have gone away to a better person."

Prinze Jr. continued by complimenting Vega, who he feels completely deserved the opportunity to win the Women's United States Championship and claimed that her promo before walking out to the ring on Friday was some of the best character work of her career.

"If you watch that promo she cut backstage right before she went out to the match, that was the realest she's ever come off in her whole career. It was the realest promo, you knew she was going to win because like I said, they hadn't really given Chelsea anything."

