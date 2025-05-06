Kevin Owens Has An Urgent Question For Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Opening Segment

WWE star Kevin Owens is currently on the sidelines following his injury, but he seems to be keeping a close eye on the WWE product. During this week's "WWE Raw," Owens had a pertinent question for Seth Rollins, specifically if he's willing to go down the route Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker have gone regarding their appearance.

Ever since Heyman, Breakker, and Rollins joined forces on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 41, they've shown their evil side, viciously attacking Sami Zayn on last week's show. Heyman and Breakker have also somewhat tweaked their appearance, with both sporting matching spray tans. Owens, jokingly, asked Rollins on X if he too plans to mimic his faction partners.

"Dear @WWERollins, Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group? Anyway, miss you! 😘 Kevin," asked Owens.

Heyman appeared in the opening segment of this week's "Raw," where he confronted Jey Uso, with the two former Bloodline members going back-and-forth before Heyman declared that Rollins wants to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship. Uso agreed to the challenge and stated that he would face Rollins on the very same night, which turned out to be a well-planned ploy by Heyman for Uso to accept the match. Backstage, Heyman was spotted gleefully informing Rollins and a well-tanned Breakker that Uso had fallen into the trap laid by him after he goaded the World Heavyweight Champion.

The match between Rollins and Uso headlined the show, where it ended in a disqualification following interference, with the latter retaining the Heavyweight Championship.