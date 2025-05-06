Lacey Lane (Fka WWE Women's Tag Champ Kayden Carter) Makes First Comment On Release

Lacey Lane, aka Kayden Carter, has given her initial reaction to her release from WWE, thanking the fans, her peers, and WWE for her run with the promotion.

Lane and her tag team partner, Katana Chance, were two of many stars to be released from the main roster and "NXT" recently. Following her exit, which brought to an end her seven-year run with the company, Lane expressed gratitude for achieving her dream of being a WWE star and stated that she will continue her journey in the pro wrestling business.

"From watching on the other side of the barricade at NXT to being in the ring getting to live my dream I am beyond thankful to WWE, coworkers, coaches, everyone behind the scenes and everyone who I was able to share a ring with.. This is definitely not the end, and thank you to all the fans who stayed along for the journey, I look forward to see what my future holds!" she said.

She also mentioned August 1, 2025, in her post, which is possibly when her 90-day non-compete clause expires. Lane began her WWE career in "NXT," after wrestling a few years in the indies, and began teaming with Chance in 2020, with their partnership lasting five years. During their time as a team, the duo won two tag team titles – NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, which they held for six months. They won their second tag team title in December 2023 when they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but their run with the title lasted just over a month. The last time that Lane wrestled in WWE was on the April 11, 2025, edition of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Chance were in a gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender for the tag team titles.