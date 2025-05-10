Why Do Wrestlers Slap Their Thighs During A Kick?

There are few things as satisfying to wrestling fans as a crisp Superkick. Few things can generate that collective "ooh" from the crowd as much as a Superkick that finds its target with an enthusiastic "snap!" However, in 2021, it became twice as hard for in-ring talent to deliver a resounding Superkick — or any leg strike, for that matter — when then-WWE executive Vince McMahon banned wrestlers from slapping their legs during kicks. On the surface, the two ideas seem unrelated at best and antithetical to the in-ring spirit of combat at worst. The connection between Superkicks and leg slaps, however, is rooted in one of the most rudimentary practices of professional wrestling performance, and it is the now-banned WWE practice of leg slapping that produces the Superkick's iconic, sharp noise.

Looking at a picture of various Superkick attempts with keen eyes may reveal the wrestling secret outright, as finger imprints on a wrestler's thigh coincide with the connected kick. Thigh slaps are a common sleight-of-hand trick performed by thousands of in-ring performers across the globe, with the goal of a thigh-slap being to create a resounding noise — the satisfying "snap" — that communicates the physical and emotional aspects of a leg strike in a spectacular way. Thigh slaps are also one of the many ways wrestlers can play to the back of the house, in which in-ring talent over-exaggerate their moves and body language so that the furthest seats in the house can understand the story. Not all leg strikes use the thigh slap trick, but those that do often elicit strong reactions from the crowd, which is the through line for all in-ring performances.