Josh Barnett To Bloodsport Talent: 'You Leg Slap, You're Gone'

For the last five years, wrestler and former UFC competitor Josh Barnett has presented his own wrestling showcase — Bloodsport — in conjunction with independent promotion GCW. Bloodsport distinguishes itself from other indie wrestling shows with a distinct MMA flavor and unique rules and stipulations, including an absence of ring ropes. During a recent conversation with "Under The Ring," Barnett revealed just how seriously he takes Bloodsport's presentation.

Advertisement

"I don't want these shows to deliver anything less than their absolute best to someone," Barnett said. "People are not slapping their legs in Bloodsport. ... I say, 'No. You do not do that. You leg slap, you're gone. Don't do it.' Because I need this to come off as raw and legitimate as possible, because I really want to suspend peoples' disbelief and I really want to get to their hearts and their stomachs."

The next Bloodsport event is scheduled for April 4, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, amid all the chaos of WWE WrestleMania 40 that week. In a recent surprising announcement, Barnett revealed that WWE's Shayna Baszler will be performing at Bloodsport, with a deal worked out between WWE and GCW.

Advertisement

In addition to Baszler, the next Bloodsport is set to feature former WWE star Nic Nemeth, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Minoru Suzuki, Timothy Thatcher, and more. Barnett is scheduled to wrestle another former WWE performer — John Hennigan, who will be performing under the name Johnny Bloodsport. The event will be broadcast on TrillerTV at 4 p.m. ET on April 4 for those who wish to watch at home.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.