JBL Reacts To WWE Hall Of Famers Eric Bischoff & Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff released a video last week in which they teased an upcoming project in the style of an NWO promo, before later presenting their third member, freestyle wrestling coach Izzy Martinez, and the unveiling of their Real American Freestyle Wrestling League. Several figures in and around the wrestling industry have since reacted to the news, with John "Bradshaw" Layfield now adding his voice to the discussion.

"Holy s**t," JBL exclaimed during an episode of "Something To Wrestle" when recalling his initial reaction. "It's awesome! Freaking awesome! I mean, you gotta think about what Hogan has done and what Bischoff has done." The veteran then added that Hogan was arguably the biggest drawer of all time, only rivaled by Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock, and pointed out that the "Hulkster" was the foundation of WrestleMania. "He may be one of the biggest parts — the biggest angle — in wrestling history, arguably; again, you can argue Vince McMahon in that same conversation."

JBL then pointed out how Bischoff went from an announcer to revitalizing WCW in the 90s and making the promotion a viable competitor to WWE, which explains why their collaboration is so significant. "Put these two guys together again back, and they've got something? That's huge!" the veteran opined. "They have all the connections, they got the TV connections, they got the name recognition, they've got the brains; two brilliant guys. This is awesome! I am so excited, I wish I was the third person!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.