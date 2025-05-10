JBL Says This Former WWE Star, Current AEW Name Has Wrestled Longer Than He Should've

AEW's Bryan Danielson made no secret about his plans to get out of wrestling full-time throughout 2023 and 2024, eventually fulfilling his promise upon dropping the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. But these days, Danielson has floated the notion that it may be a long-time, if ever, before he steps in a ring again, citing injuries to his neck, wanting to spend time with his family, and needing to know when it was time to walk away in a recent statement.

Some of Danielson's remarks were a topic of discussion between Conrad Thompson and WWE Hall of Famer JBL during the latest episode of "Something to Wrestle." Having served as a color commentator during Danielson's meteoric rise in WWE as Daniel Bryan, JBL stated that, in hindsight, it may have been better if Danielson had walked away from wrestling sooner, but ultimately concluded that there was no perfect solution regarding when it's time to call it a caer.

"I think there's not a right answer and there's not a wrong answer," JBL said. "And Daniel has given his heart and soul to wrestling. And he's wrestled probably a lot longer than he should've, probably a lot longer than any normal doctor would've told him to do. He's a tough dude. And a smart dude...man I love Daniel Bryan. I think he's just a wonderful human being. I think he's wonderful for the business. I hate that enough is enough, but I'm happy that he makes that choice, and that he feels comfortable with it, because he has a family to go home to. Whether he did or he didn't, there's options."

