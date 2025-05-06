Why Zelina Vega Says WWE SmackDown Felt Like A 'Fairytale Ending'

Zelina Vega finally realized one of her pro wrestling dreams after winning singles gold during a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," defeating Chelsea Green to capture the United States Championship. The newly-crowned champion has since appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where she recalled the experience and how her life has changed now that her husband, Aleister Black, has re-signed with WWE.

"From winning my first singles title to then walking right into, like, my husband coming back? It just felt right," she recalled. "It really just felt like the fairytale ending to that." Vega then looked back at the other times in her career that might have compared, noting that coming up from "NXT" with Andrade after finishing their rivalry with Black would come close. "After everything that both [Black] and I have been through? It felt like, okay, that chapter – the crazy – is done, and now we can start this new chapter. And I think he was so ready for that; he was so ready to return home."

Vega further explained how amazing it is to have Black with her in WWE again, noting that her quality of life has improved. "We get to work on things together, we have a ring in our house so we get to, like, go over our matches," she noted. "Getting to train with him is crazy, because the way his mind is, is insane..." Additionally, Vega claimed that Black has been hungry to get into new storylines in WWE, and that he's ready to make up for all the lost time.

