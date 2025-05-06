WWE's Titus O'Neil To Star In New Bravo Dating Show

In the professional wrestling world, Titus O'Neil is known as a WWE Global Ambassador and a former WWE Tag Team Champion. In the real world, he's just a man looking for love. Thanks to a new dating show, he now has a chance to secure it.

Per Bravo TV, O'Neil (real name Thaddeus Bullard) will be partaking in a brand new dating series, titled "Kings Court," set to premiere on Sunday, July 13 at 9PM ET on Bravo. Full episodes will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

A spin-off of Peacock's "Queens Court" series, "Kings Court" will follow three celebrities — O'Neill, supermodel Tyson Beckford, and NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer — as they attempt to find their love, or "queen," from a pool of 21 single women. "The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home," read the announcement. "After navigating a roller coaster of emotional highs, dramatic lows, and tough eliminations, the kings must ultimately decide which of these fabulous ladies is their queen."

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, a Hollywood power couple married for 30 years, will host season one of "Kings Court." Like O'Neil, Rodney is a former football player. In O'Neil's case, his field career extended to the Arena Football League before he transitioned to pro wrestling in 2009.

Potential fans can get a sneak peak of the series through its first official trailer, with O'Neil, now 48 years old, explaining that "I'm 6'5, 280 lbs. I'm very intimidating to a lot of people until someone gets to know me, they realize, 'Thaddeus is a pretty sweet guy.'"