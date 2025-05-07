AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/3/2025

Last week, "AEW Collision" managed to post its highest viewership since July 29, 2023 after following the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night, drawing 707,000 viewers. Since AEW President Tony Khan introduced "Collision" two years ago, many fans and media alike had little faith in the show performing well due to the amount of sports competition on Saturdays. That said, Khan recently found success by airing AEW's secondary program after major sporting events, with the show posting better results as of late due to occasional scheduling changes. However, with "Collision" reverting to its usual time slot and airing on TBS instead of TNT this past Saturday, ratings returned to normal.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 341,000 viewers and posted a 0.06 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership decreased by 52%, with the 18-49 demo dropping by 71%. Khan broadcasting "Collision" after various sporting events has also helped the program maintain viewers from last year, with total viewership only declining by 6%. However, the same can't be said for the 18-49 demo, with "Collision" being down by 23% since May 2024.

"Collision" ranked below the top five programs of the night in primetime on cable in 18-49 demo. On TNT, the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets playoff game ranked #1 on the night, drawing 3,775,000 viewers. UFC Fight Night on ESPN at 10 p.m. ranked third with 885,000 viewers, with prelims for the event averaging 642,000 viewers.

Ticket sales for "Collision" also continue to disappoint, with WrestleTix reporting that last Saturday's show only distributed 2,098 tickets at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. By comparison, tickets sales were down by 28% from the promotions most previous visit to the venue in 2022 for "AEW Rampage." Despite viewership normalizing last week, Khan will likely keep scheduling "Collision" after sporting events, especially with NHL and NBA playoffs continuing into the summer.