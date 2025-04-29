AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/26/25

Over the past several months, "AEW Collision" has benefited by a stronger push from Warner Brothers Discovery to have the show follow major sporting events. That included a December 21 episode that followed a College Football bowl game, "AEW Grand Slam: Australia," which was preceded by NBA All-Star Saturday, and two editions of "Slam Dunk Saturday" in March, which followed the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament. All four episodes drew higher viewership that normal for "Collision," and that trend continued, and then some, when "Collision" followed the NBA Playoffs this past Saturday.

Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 707K total viewers, and 0.21 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. To the surprise of no one, those numbers were way up from the previous week, with total viewership rising 100% from 353K viewers, while 18-49 had an even bigger increase, up 162% from 0.08. Perhaps best of all, the numbers represent the highest viewership "Collision" has drawn since July 29, 2023, and the third highest rating in "Collision" history, trailing only the July 29th show and "Collision's" premiere in June 2023.

While the NBA lead-in would've helped "Collision" regardless, the exciting conclusion Game 4 of the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets series likely gave it a boost, with the Clippers rallying to tie the game, only to lose thanks to a buzzer-beating dunk by Aaron Gordon. "Collision" wound up ranking fourth on the evening in the demo, and even managed to hang with sporting events it usually loses to. This included UFC Fight Night on ESPN 2, which drew 599K total viewers and 0.24 in 18-49, and the NHL Playoffs on TBS, which drew 787K and 0.22.