Report: Pro Wrestling Season Of Power Slap To Feature Talent From WWE, AEW, TNA & NWA

When WWE and UFC united under one umbrella following the WWE/Endeavor merger that produced TKO Group Holdings in 2023, it was safe to assume that there could be some crossover between the pro wrestling and MMA worlds. What no one could've possibly expected, however, was that one day, pro wrestling would combine with another combat sport of sorts; Power Slapping.

And yet, the day has come. Fightful Select reports that inquiries have been made regarding a season of Power Slap involving pro wrestlers. Long-time indie wrestler Sinn Bodhi, who fans may remember for his brief WWE run as Kizarny, has served as point man in recruiting wrestling talent, and several names who have worked for WWE, AEW, TNA, MLW, and NWA are already onboard. Among the names are Mecha Wolf, Juicy Finau, Facade, Dani Mo, HollyHood Haley J, Alice Crowley, Christy Jaynes, and former Lucha Underground Champion Marty "The Moth" Martinez.

Given some of the dangers that have been associated with Power Slam, there have been some concerns from the talent involved regarding potential concussions and working around dates. However, those concerns seem to have been overridden by the pay talent are receiving, which has been described as very good given the money some earn via indie dates. UFC and Power Slap President Dana White is said to have been involved, including meeting with talents.

As for when these Power Slap events will take place, early word suggests the promotion will be part of International Fight Week, with another event scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. Any other potential Power Slap events remain unknown.