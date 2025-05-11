Why WWE Star CM Punk 'Selfishly' Wants To Teach Rey Mysterio A Lesson

Since returning to WWE in 2023, CM Punk has already participated in a number of dream matches, having wrestled some of the best the company has to offer such as Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The "Best in the World" has predominately competed with stars in their prime, but it remains to be seen if he will find himself against other respected veterans or former rivals, especially with John Cena being the Undisputed WWE Champion following WrestleMania 41. That said, there's one wrestling legend that Punk is itching to step back in the ring with. When listing Superstars he would love fight next, Punk told Tudum by Netflix that a match with WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio would be ideal in order to hold him accountable for poor parenting.

"I hate Dominik Mysterio, that's neither here nor there. Guys I want to work with — Jacob Fatu. Got a little taste at WarGames, but one-on-one stuff is my bread and butter, [there's] more pressure that way ... Finn Bálor is fantastic. I selfishly want to lock back up with Rey Mysterio, teach him a lesson for having such a brat kid."

The 46-year-old also credited WWE's female roster, as he reflected on the positive impact they've had on the product throughout the last year. "The women are carrying the show a lot of times," Punk said. "I think Rhea Ripley is a Superstar. Liv Morgan had an MVP year [in 2024]."