AEW Dynamite 5/7/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The first hour of the May 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite" was a little strange in my opinion. A predominantly heel-centric first hour that had the fans in Detroit, Michigan on auto-pilot when it came to booing people. The Don Callis Family got heavy boos (obviously), FTR and Stokely Hathaway got booed (potentially because of Dax Harwood's attempt to grow a beard), and even Top Flight got a smattering of boos, mainly because of the fact that their promo in The Hurt Syndicate segment wasn't all that great. However, this trios match was the shot in the arm that this show truly needed.

I know that the need for the PWG-style party tag team matches, which usually have all the flashiness of all the things Dave Meltzer dreams of in his sleep and the house show shenanigans that allows wrestlers to let their hair down, isn't exactly at an all-time high in big 2025. People want more intracity in their storytelling, things to last longer, the big fight feel to be what every major company strives to accomplish, but I'll be damned if someone didn't look at this match and just go "hell yeah that rocked."

This trios match worked on all sorts of levels. It was another case of why the people who kept calling The Young Bucks "washed" over the past few months and years hadn't been watching properly, or were still blinded by the evil AEW takeover storyline that didn't work out. It was another case of why "Speedball" Mike Bailey might be the best signing any company has made this year, and is on track to be an all-timer in terms of AEW signings. It was another case of Ricochet being the heel that he was born to play, and was able to give call-backs to his feud with Swerve Strickland, who felt like the biggest star in the entire match. Mark Briscoe was the final man in this match, and he was great as usual, if not a little distracting by the fact he's also trying to grow hair again.

Sequences that ran at 100 miles per hour, complete with the crane camera shot that let you take in everything in real time with no cuts. All of the moves from six guys who have become masters at this type of match, especially Ricochet and The Young Bucks, flowing effortlessly into another, making for the most entertaining match on the show by a country mile, and another example of why tag team wrestling, with the right people, just works on so many levels.

Strickland being the one to eat the pin was certainly a choice, but there's no harm in the top guy being beaten by a roll up by a heel who knows they would have the life beaten out of them in a one-on-one contest. All in all, this match was a blast. Don't think about it too much, have fun with it, because wrestling is at its absolute best when its fun.

