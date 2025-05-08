WWE's Becky Lynch: Bayley Likely 'Paying $100 A Month For Her Best Friend To Text Her'

WWE star Becky Lynch has ridiculed AEW star Mercedes Mone's new texting service while criticizing Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Lynch, when asked on the "Raw Recap" when she knew that Bayley wasn't a good person, replied that she knew way back in 2013. "The Man" criticized Lyra Valkyria while also taking a shot at Bayley as well as AEW star and Bayley's good friend, Mercedes Mone. Mone, who recently started a private texting service where fans can text her for $99.99, was the butt of Lynch's joke. Lynch stated that she doesn't have the desire to help anyone in WWE, and feels that Bayley hasn't understood that it's every woman for herself in WWE.

"Why is anybody acting like me and Bayley are best friends? I've not liked that woman, maybe like a month here and there, but then either I'm gonna turn on her or she's gonna turn on me because we do not gel," declared Lynch. "Bayley is so confused about this that she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend to text her."

Her comments were seemingly tongue-in-cheek as she hid her laughter immediately after uttering those words. The "WWE Raw" star questioned why people believe that she was going to help Valkyria, making it clear as day that she's only in it for herself, and her goal is to win titles to make more money. Lynch further clarified that Bayley helping Valkyria was the main reason why she decided to take out Bayley and later turn on Valkyria.

Valkyria and Lynch will face off against each other at the Backlash PLE on Saturday, where the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line, a title that Lynch has yet to win in WWE. This will also be the first time the two Irish stars will face off against each other in the main roster, with the only other match between the two taking place in NXT back in 2023, where the young star got the better of her compatriot.