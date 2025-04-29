Lyra Valkyria Challenges Becky Lynch To First Women's IC Title PLE Match At Backlash

After Becky Lynch turned heel on her following their quick loss of the Women's Tag Team Championships shortly after winning them at WrestleMania 41, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria challenged "The Man" to a title match at Backlash on "WWE Raw." Lynch came out to explain herself on Monday night and said there would be no "whodunnit" story about who attacked Bayley and took her out of the WrestleMania match. Lynch admitted it was her.

Lynch justified taking out Bayley by explaining that Bayley has attacked her nonstop since 2019 and never apologized. She said Valkyria wouldn't be in the business if it wasn't for her, and while Lynch was out, Valkyria was cozying up to her enemy. As she called Valkyria a loser, the champion's music hit.

Valkyria asked Lynch if she knew how many women in the locker room warned her about Lynch and said Bayley was the first. She said she was going to make Lynch pay, but Lynch slid out of the ring before the champion could hit her. Valkyria goaded Lynch and asked if she was thinking about the last time they went one-on-one, when Valkyria beat her for the NXT Women's Championship.

Lynch said she only fights when it matters and it didn't matter in Kansas City. Valkyria issued the challenge for Backlash and put her title on the line, as she said she knew Lynch wouldn't agree to the match unless she did. Valkyria said she knew she was a better wrestler than Lynch, and as "The Man" walked around the ring talking smack to the champion, Valkyria hit her with a dropkick through the ropes. She beat down Lynch until she retreated through the crowd, but Lynch laid out the champion on the stage to end he segment.