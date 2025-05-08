Bully Ray Extols 'Ring General' Performance From WWE Raw Star (Not Gunther)

Ever since the shocking events of WWE WrestleMania 41 last month, Seth Rollins has reestablished himself as one of the promotion's top heels, with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker now at his side. "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray believes Rollins is filling the role nicely. Bully borrowed a term used by WWE's GUNTHER to describe Rollins' performance against Jey Uso on this week's "WWE Raw."

"Seth was being an incredible ring general last night," Bully said.

In Bully's eyes, Rollins had almost full control of the pacing during Monday's main event. There were points in the match when momentum began to drag, with Bully calling out Uso for spending too much time selling, possibly because he was exhausted and needed some rest. He commended Rollins for taking control in the moment and moving things forward.

"With all due respect to Jey Uso, who I love, Seth Rollins made sure Jey Uso got through that match," Bully stated. "Jey was selling so phenomenally, but there were times that I felt like, 'Wow. Seth is getting him through.' Because this is upper-echelon, World Heavyweight Champion style work, which Jey does not have a lot of exposure with, and Seth does."

In the segment, Bully also acknowledged that he and the other "Busted Open" hosts have a history of being hard on Rollins, but he emphasized that their issues are almost always with his outlandish fashion choices rather than his in-ring work.

Monday's main event ended in a disqualification, as CM Punk was caught hitting Rollins with a chair. Along with Punk, Heyman, and Breakker, the match featured an appearance from Sami Zayn, who has plenty of recent history with Breakker and ensured the former WWE Intercontinental Champion didn't help Rollins cheat to win.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.