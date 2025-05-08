Becky Lynch (In Character) Calls Out WWE For Women's Division Revolving Around A Man

Becky Lynch made a triumphant return during WrestleMania 41, aiding Lyra Valkyria in Bayley's place to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, the two lost the belts the very next night on "Monday Night RAW," resulting in Lynch turning on Valkyria in frustration and revealing that she was the one who injured Bayley in the first place.

During an interview on the "Raw Recap," Lynch — now back in her heel persona — was asked about her thoughts on the women's division, and mocked the idea that the past year has been good for them. "What are you talking about? 'They had a great year.' Freaking women's world title revolved around some bloke with a dodgy-looking mustache; what are you talking about, 'They had a great year?'" she asked, taking a jab at Dominik Mysterio and the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

"Oh, everybody had the best year of their life because I wasn't here yet, because they couldn't compare [to] me? You can't compare yourself to the best," she boldly proclaimed, adding that she can't compare herself to mediocrity, whilst mocking everyone for complaining that they can't be the best anymore now that she's back and are demanding her help. "This is a competitive sport, you idiots. What's he talking about? Me, help you? It's not my job to help you, it's my job to beat you."

