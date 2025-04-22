Becky Lynch Explains Why She Returned At WWE WrestleMania, Says She's Back Full-Time

WWE star Becky Lynch returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, after being away for nearly a year, and she has opened up about her future in WWE and why she returned at 'Mania.

Lynch replaced Bayley to team up with her compatriot Lyra Valkyria on night 2 of WrestleMania 41, defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. After the show, Lynch was asked in the post-show presser the reason for her return at "The Show of Shows" on Sunday.

"Well, it's WrestleMania, isn't it? [the reason for her return] And Lyra needed a partner. Bayley, unfortunately, got taken out yesterday, we all saw that, so there wasn't much time to prepare. But when she's [Lyra] going to call and ask for something — I am proud of her — of course I would be there in a heartbeat. And I was already here watching my husband main event WrestleMania last night in a helluva match. That match was insane and amazing, and I am so proud of all my people," Lynch added.

Lynch had stepped away in 2024 to take a break from the hustle and bustle of being on the road with WWE. Now that she's back, the former WWE Women's World Champion intends to play a full-time role in WWE, and on the red brand.

"Yeah [I will be a full-time perfomer]. The Man doesn't do part-time. C'mon now. When I go, I go hard. And I go hard until I can't go no more," she said.

Valkyria and Lynch lost the titles to Morgan and Rodriquez on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, with Valkyria being pinned in the match. Lynch swiftly turned on her partner and went heel, much like her husband and WWE star, Seth Rollins, had done a night earlier.