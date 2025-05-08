Former WWE Star Matt Cardona Doesn't Understand This Star's Recent Release

Regardless of who is let go, most WWE or AEW releases these days are generally met with some form of confusion. But that was especially the case for several of the WWE wrestlers who were let go last Friday, with many fans noting that most of the wrestlers were being used regularly, and some had recently been involved in notable storylines. This includes former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who had been feuding with Jacob Fatu leading into WrestleMania, and at one point seemed poised to be involved on the show in a match against Fatu, LA Knight, or both.

As it turns out, Strowman's former co-worker, independent wrestler Matt Cardona, is just as confused about Strowman's release as everyone else. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Cardona admitted he didn't understand Strowman's release at all, both considering Strowman's abnormal look, and the fact that he had seemingly made strides as a performer during his second WWE run.

"That's something I just don't see," Cardona said. "There must be something that's going on that I don't know about. I mean, you look at Braun Strowman, you hear that airport test all the time. This guy passes the anything test. He's a monster. And I think lately, he's been putting in some of his best work, especially putting over the new generation of big men. So I don't know. I haven't been there in five years, I can't speak to what's going on backstage and what he's doing backstage. But that was definitely a shocker to me on that list."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription