There's More Than One Nature Boy In WWE History

There are many things one could say or call WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair; 16-time World Champion, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, problematic man who may or may not have overstayed his welcome in wrestling. But the phrase most associated with Flair over the course of his wrestling career has been the "Nature Boy. Adopting the moniker in the mid-70s, it both differentiated Flair from his previous work as a heavier, dark haired brawler, and grew to represent the jet set lifestyle Flair would live, in and out of the ring, during his career. Today, Flair is so synonymous with the "Nature Boy" name that, for most people, he's the only "Nature Boy." So it may come as a culture shock to many fans that Flair is one of three "Nature Boys" to step in a wrestling ring.

While Flair crossed paths with the other two "Nature Boy's," only one of them was an actual peer; "Nature Boy" Buddy Landel. Debuting at the age of 18 in the Midwest, Landel moved from territory to territory throughout the 1980s, crossing paths with Flair upon his second run with Mid-Atlantic/Jim Crockett Promotions in 1985. Flair and Landel feuded Flair's NWA World Heavyweight Championship in a program that proved to be so popular that a match between them in Raleigh, North Carolina saw fans turned away. Rumor persists that a plan was in place for Landel to eventually beat Flair for the championship, but it ultimately never came to pass, with management souring on him due to numerous issues. He would instead continue to drift through promotions in the U.S. and Japan throughout the rest of his career, becoming a "what might have been" story until his death in 2015.