JBL Says Noted Stiff Worker Vader Didn't Like Working With This WWE Hall Of Famer

Given he was a multi-time World Champion in the United States, Japan, and Mexico, the late WWE Hall of Famer Vader didn't seem to have many career low points. But one could argue Vader's WCW feud with Hulk Hogan was, with many fans accusing Hogan of refusing to put Vader over, and weakening his aura by repeatedly beating him.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL, a travel partner of Vader, confirmed that he and Vader had discussed his feud with Hogan on the latest "Something to Wrestle." And JBL further confirmed the feud was a sore spot for the legendary big man.

"He hated it. He absolutely hated it," JBL said. "When he came to WWE, he said 'I'll never let anybody Hulk up on me again.' He said it a few times. He hated it. Now Hogan...by the way, people bashed Hogan. Hogan was a tough guy too. The training with Hiro Matsuda that Hogan did, I mean that...people have given Hogan a bad wrap on that. But at that point in Hogan's career, he was older. And I don't think he wanted to go out there with the freakin' monster and have the monster try to kill him.

"And so...I know Leon talked about it a lot. And Leon hated it. Absolutely hated it. He did not like working with Hogan. He thought...I don't think he thought Hogan took advantage of him. He thought he was put in a bad spot. Here you have the guy that helped create WrestleMania, who's creating the biggest storyline of all time with the nWo, or about to, and Leon was put in a terrible spot. And he absolutely hated it. In fact, it bothered him enough that he brought it up many times over the next few years."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription