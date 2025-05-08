Tommy Dreamer Praises Execution In This 'Awesome' AEW Dynamite Match

Last week, AEW kicked off "AEW Dynamite" with an "All Star" eight-man tag match. This week, five of those all-stars met in the ring once again, this time for a trios match that has left ECW legend Tommy Dreamer in utter awe.

"I loved the match. I loved the design of it," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "I'm literally sitting there. You got me on some false finishes. You popped me on moves. You popped me on your innovativeness. You got me on your creativity. And I'm also like how the hell are these people remembering all this stuff? Crispness.

"Mike Bailey's Spanish fly to Matt Jackson when he was running at him, everyone thought it was going to be the end, and it was just another sequence of false finishes. The referee even at one point like not being there to see stuff. Everybody was awesome, I really enjoyed the match. It was just, again, five Singapore canes. That type of excitement, it's different, right? But I enjoy different and I enjoyed that type of match."

That match in reference pitted "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Swerve Strickland against The Young Bucks and Ricochet, with Matt Jackson rolling up Strickland for the win. In addition to the false finishes mastered by the competitors involved, Dreamer particularly appreciated the scene of Bailey and Briscoe laying in karate chops on Ricochet. Overall, though, Dreamer believes all six men exhibited greatness in their movesets, including their counters. Last week, The Young Bucks, Ricochet, and Kazuchika Okada picked up a similar win over Kenny Omega, Kevin Knight, Bailey, and Briscoe.

