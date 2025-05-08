Backstage News On Jeff Cobb's Upcoming WWE Debut, Which Brand He's Expected To Be On

Former IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb is headed to WWE, and we now know where exactly he might land.

After reportedly inking a "good deal" with WWE on the heels of departing New Japan Pro-Wrestling, sources for PWI Elite have told the outlet that Cobb is expected to be in attendance for WWE's Backlash premium live event, which emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on May 10. There is no word on if Cobb's arrival will result in an on-screen appearance at Backlash, though the company has reportedly launched discussions regarding his debut across recent weeks.

Where will Cobb go after his anticipated trip to WWE Backlash? According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, he is currently listed as a member of "WWE SmackDown" on WWE's internal roster, which suggests the blue brand as the possible home for Cobb.

Recently, "SmackDown" welcomed in another yet familiar face, that being Aleister Black. Black, a recent departee of All Elite Wrestling, made his official return to WWE on the April 25 episode of "SmackDown" by laying out The Miz with the Black Mass. The following week, he emerged victorious against "The A-Lister" in his in-ring comeback. The former House of Black leader previously worked for WWE from 2016 until June 2021.

In the case of Cobb, his arrival to WWE is fresh as he spent his previous years in companies such as Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, NJPW, and various ones on the independent circuit. Ahead of his NJPW exit, Cobb vacated the IWGP Tag Team Championships he claimed shortly before alongside his United Empire stablemate Callum Newman. He almost joined WWE in 2021, but ultimately remained with NJPW partly out of loyalty.