WWE LFG Coach Mickie James Reflects On Pro Wrestling's Lack Of Job Security

Physically, the professional wrestling business poses the risk of injuries. Beyond that, there is a risk to one's livelihood, as "WWE LFG" coach Mickie James strongly believes there is a lack of job security.

"Everyone is replaceable. The machine will still keep going. Those gears will still keep grinding with or without you," James said on "Busted Open Radio." "That's the hardest struggle for anyone in this business, especially when it's your dream and you want this. You never feel secure in that spot. You always feel like at any given moment there's a shiny new toy or there's this or there's that. It doesn't always matter how hard you work or whatever. Yes, those things pay off, but at the same time, I think we're all insecure in that sense of we can all be replaced tomorrow and it's no problem, right? The business has proven that any star can be made tomorrow, and then that one [can be] not forgotten about, but whatever."

To illustrate the business' instability, James recounted her days in WWE's developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling, during which she spent five days a week training with other rising talents. In that same time frame, James saw several peers let go from WWE in the midst of their training. In some cases, her peers would make their television debut on WWE's main roster, but then face a release the next month.

For James, she received a release from WWE — the industry leader — on two occasions, once in 2010, and another in 2021. Overall, though, James asserts that all companies, no matter how big or small, have shown an overwhelming lack of job security for in-ring performers.

