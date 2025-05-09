JBL Addresses 'Hate' Triple H & Nick Khan Getting In Wake Of Recent WWE Departures

Last Friday, over 15 WWE Superstars were released from their contracts as part of the company's traditional spring talent cuts following WrestleMania. Although the timing of the layoffs didn't shock fans, they were surprised by the wrestlers who were let go, with many voicing their displeasure over stars like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai leaving the company. When it comes releasing talent, much of the heat often falls on the shoulders of WWE CCO Triple H and company President Nick Khan, who usually have a considerable amount input in these decisions. However, according to WWE Hall Of Famer JBL on "Something To Wrestle With," the criticism directed at Triple H and Khan for making roster adjustments is unnecessary.

"The hate that I've seen on the internet though, I think is misguided as far as Hunter and Nick ... it's bulls**t, this is a business and when you get older and you have contracts that are high you got a 90-day out in most of these contracts." JBL said. "You see this in every single sport, you see this in entertainment, you see this everywhere. A person gets old and they end up either getting retired or somebody tells them to step aside ... it's part of life, what they do now, these are very talented guys. Braun Strowman is a once in a generation guy, he looks amazing ... Shayna Baszler, I mean, so many of these people are really talented people. I think they're going to be fine."

JBL reiterated that fans are out of line for being upset with WWE for releasing talent, explaining that wrestlers are hired for specific reasons and if the company can find better people to do their jobs, they shouldn't be annoyed at the promotion for making those decisions.

