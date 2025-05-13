AEW's Buddy Matthews Discusses Possibility Of On-Screen Pairing With WWE's Rhea Ripley

It's always neat to see a real life professional wrestling couple work together on-screen. While sometimes it works out fairly well (Karrion Kross and Scarlett), other times, it might cause tension or differences in opinion ("Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth). AEW's Buddy Matthews wouldn't mind at having a go with partnering up with his real life wife and former two-time WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. But can this hound from hell handle the fiery wrath of "Mami" on-screen?

"I would love to do something with her," Matthews said on "Insight." "I think that story and our chemistry just the way we are, would be good television. I think that would be fun. Like that's definitely...an itch I'd like to scratch."

While the thought of rejoining WWE has crossed his mind, Matthews mentioned that for as much of a megastar Ripley is, he does not want to step on her toes with the legacy she is building for herself right now. Not to mention, working opposite companies allows the couple to discuss pointers on where the other can take their careers within the current storylines they're in. Although there is no available timeline on when we came see him return to the ring, Matthews did mention the severity of his ankle injury, stating that he rolled it pretty badly, but there was no break. Matthews obtained this injury in his match with Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia in February.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.