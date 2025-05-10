Triple H Thanks Tool Guitarist Adam Jones For Sprucing Up WWE SmackDown Star's Theme

Nothing hits harder than having a progressive metal guitarist like Adam Jones add some experimental riffs to a star's entrance song. WWE's most recent major signee Rey Fenix received some TLC to his old theme, as Tool's guitarist added an upgrade to it, which can be heard below. Following last night's "WWE SmackDown," Chief Content Officer and heavy metal enthusiast Triple H posted a thank you message to Jones on X (formerly known as Twitter). In it, Triple H wrote, "Thanks to @AdamJones_tv of Tool, @ReyFenixMx's entrance music just got even more iconic! [electric guitar and music note emojis]"

Jones, a four-time Grammy Award winning musician, started with Tool in 1989. Their post-metal/progressive rock sound cultivated the mood and sound of the '90s all the way up until today. Tool is currently exchanging ideas for their sixth studio album, although this has been a work in progress since 2022. In the meantime, Jones laid down some tracks for Fenix's brother Penta's theme song "The Fire Is Coming," which was played on this past week's episode of "WWE Raw."

Since Triple H's takeover of WWE, the CCO is returning to his roots of infusing rock/metal music into WWE's electrifying content to hype up the masses. Other examples of where this genre of music was used to amplify interest was when the company used Machine Head's 2014 piece "Sail Into the Black" to promote the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 last month between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The next night, Slayer's own Kerry King played former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest out to the ring. Priest will serve as the official host to Slayer's upcoming show at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 20.

Lead musical composers of WWE's since 2019, Def Rebel has faced criticism from fans and the stars themselves for some time now for making unsatisfactory compositions. There is no word on when the deal between WWE and Def Rebel will expire.