WWE Backlash 2025 Reported Match Order

In a matter of hours, WWE will host the 2025 iteration of Backlash from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, also known as the hometown of Randy Orton. Five matches are announced for the card, and per a new report, we now know their planned order as of Saturday morning.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, the main show of Backlash will kick off with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio defending his newly-won Intercontinental Championship against Penta. Mysterio's on-screen romantic partner and stablemate Liv Morgan is not expected to be present at the show as she is filming a movie in Japan, with her reported return to the USA set around May 17.

Next on the reported rundown is Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight. In this case, Fatu will put his United States Championship on the line against the other three to make a fatal-four-way title match. The singles match between GUNTHER and Pat McAfee is said to be following this, with Lyra Valkyria defending her Intercontinental Championship against "The Man" Becky Lynch in the semi-main event spot of the evening.

Finally, John Cena and Randy Orton will reportedly cap off Backlash in a match that WWE is billing as "One Last Time." In it, Orton will challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, a title that earned Cena the most world championship reigns in WWE history. Meanwhile, Orton hopes to inch closer to Cena's record by potentially capturing his respective 15th world title in WWE.

With broadcaster Pat McAfee stepping into the ring against "The Ring General," Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be running a two-man commentary booth during the premium live event.