Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Hardcore Icon Sabu

The wrestling world has sadly bid farewell to one of the most death-defying performers of all time as Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, has passed away at the age of 60. Sabu is often regarded as someone who, without him, the wrestling business as a whole would look wildly different as his use of acrobatics, tables, and his own body as a weapon have gone on to influence some of the biggest names in the industry. With that in mind, many people within the business have paid their respects to the late star on X (formerly known as Twitter), with one of Sabu's best friends, Rob Van Dam, leading the tributes with one simple emoji.

☝🏼 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) May 11, 2025

Many other former ECW stars also paid their respects, such as Bully Ray (better known in ECW as Buh Buh Ray Dudley), "The Queen of Extreme" Francine, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Masato Tanaka, and The Blue Meanie.

A brotherhood and bond that very few in our business will ever understand. And tomorrow on @BustedOpenRadio we will pay respect to one of our own. RIP Sabu and THANK YOU for being the pioneer and originator of getting the tables!! pic.twitter.com/uV5EFkvip2 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) May 11, 2025

My heart is broken. 💔 Rest in peace to my friend Sabu. I love you always. — Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) May 11, 2025

Rest In Peace Sabu....

Thank you, I love you, I'll miss you...I'm totally devastated. pic.twitter.com/LXtv2upOP6 — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 11, 2025

Sabu is one of the few performers to have wrestled for nearly every major wrestling promotion currently active, with WWE, AEW, and TNA paying tribute.

WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Sabu's family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7EqPs02bWA pic.twitter.com/T7ZjDHGARJ — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JpgbYj2KKl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry "Sabu" Brunk, who competed in many memorable matches in TNA history including the iconic first ever Barbed Wire Massacre match against Abyss. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/hf5HYax6NI — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 11, 2025

However, it was Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) where Sabu wrestled his final match, a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match over WrestleMania 41 weekend against Joey Janela, with GCW's official X account, and company owner Brett Lauderdale penning their own tributes.

He was an outlaw and a gamechanger. He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come. His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, and... Long Live SABU ☝️ pic.twitter.com/xSQuNwo1n1 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 11, 2025

A pioneer, a rebel, and an outsider. Too extreme for the mainstream. Captured the imagination of multiple generations & inspired too many to count. Without a doubt, one of the most influential wrestlers of *all* time. Thank you for everything, and god bless you Sabu. pic.twitter.com/jnqGQxbIvy — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) May 11, 2025

Arguably his most famous ECW rival, current AEW commentator Taz, posted a heartfelt video to his own X page telling the world how much Sabu meant to him, while his most famous TNA rival, current WWE Producer Abyss, also expressed how heartbroken he was.

Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this vid, I am trying to speak from my heart...I dunno what else to say. #RIPSabu pic.twitter.com/o6ehKa0IjK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 11, 2025

Heart broken hearing the news of Sabu passing away. He always treated me great and we shared some special moments in the ring. He made me laugh so many times over the last 20 years. Rest in Peace and God Speed Sabu. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) May 11, 2025

Finally, given how many people Sabu influenced over the years, stars from all over the world have paid tribute to the hardcore icon, with some sharing their favorite interactions, while others thanked Sabu for giving his body, and his life, to a business he helped mould.

This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after Sabu had his final match. RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling. https://t.co/wVgZ4ao42k — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2025

RIP SABU A true fucking legend! pic.twitter.com/DV3nWrI0C5 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 11, 2025

Nobody made me want to be a wrestler more than Sabu. R.I.P. to a true hardcore legend Suicidal, homicidal, genocidal 4-ever — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) May 11, 2025

💔 rest easy legend #Sabu ☝️ — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) May 11, 2025