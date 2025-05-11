Wrestling World Pays Tribute To Hardcore Icon Sabu

By Sam Palmer
Sabu at ECW One Night Stand 2006 WWE

The wrestling world has sadly bid farewell to one of the most death-defying performers of all time as Sabu, real name Terry Brunk, has passed away at the age of 60. Sabu is often regarded as someone who, without him, the wrestling business as a whole would look wildly different as his use of acrobatics, tables, and his own body as a weapon have gone on to influence some of the biggest names in the industry. With that in mind, many people within the business have paid their respects to the late star on X (formerly known as Twitter), with one of Sabu's best friends, Rob Van Dam, leading the tributes with one simple emoji.

Many other former ECW stars also paid their respects, such as Bully Ray (better known in ECW as Buh Buh Ray Dudley), "The Queen of Extreme" Francine, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Masato Tanaka, and The Blue Meanie.

Sabu is one of the few performers to have wrestled for nearly every major wrestling promotion currently active, with WWE, AEW, and TNA paying tribute.

However, it was Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) where Sabu wrestled his final match, a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match over WrestleMania 41 weekend against Joey Janela, with GCW's official X account, and company owner Brett Lauderdale penning their own tributes.

Arguably his most famous ECW rival, current AEW commentator Taz, posted a heartfelt video to his own X page telling the world how much Sabu meant to him, while his most famous TNA rival, current WWE Producer Abyss, also expressed how heartbroken he was.

Finally, given how many people Sabu influenced over the years, stars from all over the world have paid tribute to the hardcore icon, with some sharing their favorite interactions, while others thanked Sabu for giving his body, and his life, to a business he helped mould.

